Brokerages Anticipate TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to Post $0.49 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.45. TreeHouse Foods posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TreeHouse Foods.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion.

THS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of NYSE:THS traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.58. The stock had a trading volume of 307,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.70. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $55.50.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TreeHouse Foods (THS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.