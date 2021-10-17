Brokerages Anticipate Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to announce $5.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 billion. Western Digital posted sales of $3.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year sales of $20.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.33 billion to $21.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $23.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.91 billion to $25.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Summit Insights downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,024,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,350,354,000 after buying an additional 258,140 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,361,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $558,162,000 after acquiring an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $437,619,000 after acquiring an additional 524,468 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,812,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $413,642,000 after acquiring an additional 404,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $400,955,000 after acquiring an additional 180,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $55.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.38. Western Digital has a one year low of $36.59 and a one year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

