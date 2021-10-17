Brokerages Anticipate Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.07). Yext reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YEXT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $292,430.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,174.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $101,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,080. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 55,874 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,299,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,401,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 933,914 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23.

Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

