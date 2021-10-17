Brokerages Expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion

Brokerages expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report sales of $2.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AON’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.57 billion and the highest is $2.59 billion. AON posted sales of $2.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full-year sales of $12.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.91 billion to $12.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $12.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AON from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.15.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $942,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 662.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,415,000 after purchasing an additional 956,877 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AON by 13,443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,802,000 after purchasing an additional 772,450 shares in the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $134,780,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of AON by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,593,000 after purchasing an additional 550,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AON opened at $309.30 on Friday. AON has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $311.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $288.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AON (AON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.