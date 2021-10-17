Brokerages Expect Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Archrock’s earnings. Archrock posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Archrock will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Archrock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $195.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.24 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 457.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AROC opened at $8.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 2.21. Archrock has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.09%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

