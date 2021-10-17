Brokerages Expect County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.60. County Bancorp posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.45. County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICBK. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $33.34 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, County Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.97.

ICBK stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $219.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICBK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in County Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in County Bancorp by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in County Bancorp by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in County Bancorp by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

