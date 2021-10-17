Brokerages Expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Billion

Brokerages expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to post $3.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Discovery’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.26 billion and the lowest is $3.04 billion. Discovery reported sales of $2.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year sales of $12.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.05 billion to $12.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.40 billion to $13.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Discovery.
Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Discovery by 6.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the second quarter valued at $3,985,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Discovery in the second quarter worth about $2,320,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 1,206.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 94,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.
Discovery stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.07. Discovery has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
About Discovery
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
