Brokerages Expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Billion

Brokerages expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to post $3.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Discovery’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.26 billion and the lowest is $3.04 billion. Discovery reported sales of $2.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year sales of $12.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.05 billion to $12.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.40 billion to $13.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Discovery.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DISCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Discovery by 6.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the second quarter valued at $3,985,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Discovery in the second quarter worth about $2,320,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 1,206.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 94,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.07. Discovery has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discovery (DISCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.