Brokerages Expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Endo International reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $713.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.27 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.36.

ENDP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.17. 4,980,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,478,535. The company has a market capitalization of $973.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.37. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 568.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the first quarter worth $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the second quarter worth $227,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 68.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the second quarter worth $313,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

