Brokerages Expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will announce sales of $3.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.51 billion and the highest is $3.68 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $3.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year sales of $14.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.33 billion to $14.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.09 billion to $15.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.88.

NYSE ITW opened at $223.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $192.29 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.