Brokerages Expect Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) to Announce -$0.47 EPS

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($2.65). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

OLMA opened at $30.71 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -8.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sean Bohen sold 5,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $152,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $146,502.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,842. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 63,702 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 292,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 45,152 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $9,208,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

