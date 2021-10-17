Brokerages Expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will announce $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.78. ON Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 174.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ON Semiconductor.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Waters bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,993 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Man Group plc lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 700.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,137,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,870,587 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $76,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,876 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $57,370,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 54.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $43.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,750,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204,613. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $23.86 and a 1-year high of $49.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average is $41.27.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.