Brokerages Expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.65 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to announce $3.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.77 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year sales of $15.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.21 billion to $15.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $16.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,171,000 after purchasing an additional 50,142 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 19.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 15.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 105,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 385,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $297.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.58 and a 200 day moving average of $302.62. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $200.03 and a 52 week high of $324.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parker-Hannifin (PH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.