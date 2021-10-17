Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,179,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 341,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.66% of Brooks Automation worth $684,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRKS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth about $121,454,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth about $75,585,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth about $51,417,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,718,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,284,000 after purchasing an additional 426,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,422 shares of company stock worth $2,591,240. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $103.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 1.92. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

BRKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

