Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,927,000 after purchasing an additional 805,046 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,864,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,695,000 after acquiring an additional 51,993 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bruker during the first quarter worth about $119,404,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,218,000 after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 14.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after acquiring an additional 172,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bruker stock opened at $77.23 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $40.57 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.45. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.