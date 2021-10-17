BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

Analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 385.44% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. OncoSec Medical has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $8.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 58.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 6.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 73.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 59,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

