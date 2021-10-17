Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.11% of Bunge worth $12,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BG. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BG. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NYSE:BG opened at $85.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $53.87 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.