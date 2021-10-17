Burger Swap (BURGER) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. In the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $4.13 or 0.00006657 BTC on major exchanges. Burger Swap has a market cap of $70.57 million and approximately $14.89 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00042837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.89 or 0.00199698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00090442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap (BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,459,758 coins and its circulating supply is 17,084,758 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

