Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.50.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $268.93 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.99 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.