ByteNext One Day Trading Volume Hits $245,568.00 (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. ByteNext has a market cap of $1.20 million and $245,568.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for $0.0886 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ByteNext has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00068271 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00072753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00106204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,068.78 or 1.00287461 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.17 or 0.06204526 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00025517 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

