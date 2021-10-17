Bytom Reaches One Day Volume of $13.35 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last week, Bytom has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $87.62 million and $13.35 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0544 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.37 or 0.00300563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 62.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000517 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,706,397,862 coins and its circulating supply is 1,609,592,506 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

