C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires 16,556 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,556 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.9% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.71. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.