C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires 21,938 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 156.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 5.4% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $225.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $151.39 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

