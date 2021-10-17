C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 63,480 iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises 2.4% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,865,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,662,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,260,000 after acquiring an additional 506,730 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,759,000.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.07. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.73 and a 1 year high of $59.19.

