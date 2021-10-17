C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,064 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

