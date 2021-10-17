C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.8% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $107.94 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $77.20 and a twelve month high of $109.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.19.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

