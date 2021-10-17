C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $2.93 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,215,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,088,000 after buying an additional 507,071 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 280,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,399,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,609,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,550,000 after buying an additional 1,557,691 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $114.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

