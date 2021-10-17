C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,819,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,599,000 after acquiring an additional 333,115 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,539,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,233,000 after acquiring an additional 101,081 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,406,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,815,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,335,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,141,000 after acquiring an additional 380,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,135,000 after acquiring an additional 183,753 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $54.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.51. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $56.25.

