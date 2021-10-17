C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. owned about 0.07% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $50.82 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

