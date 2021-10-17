C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases 14,723 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,723 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises 1.6% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,064 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8,754.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,613 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,850 shares during the period. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 165.2% during the second quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 1,713,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,288 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.55. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $63.91.

