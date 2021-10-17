C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases 441 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,324 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.1% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stevard LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,268,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $614,489,000 after purchasing an additional 679,019 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,282,634 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $347,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 55,527 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Griffin Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $304.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.95. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $199.62 and a one year high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.