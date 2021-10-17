C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.1% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 164,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after buying an additional 58,871 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock opened at $76.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.65. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.