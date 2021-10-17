C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 28,818 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 37,346 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,043.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,980,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,687 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 70,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock opened at $81.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.19. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.60 and a 12 month high of $82.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.