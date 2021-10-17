C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 6,812 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $226.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.01. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $155.15 and a 52 week high of $229.96.

