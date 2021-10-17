C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Trims Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,577 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $103.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.89 and its 200 day moving average is $101.91. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $69.16 and a 1-year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

