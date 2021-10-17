Cadian Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 910,260 The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 910,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,642,000. The New York Times makes up 1.8% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cadian Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.54% of The New York Times as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 13.7% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.46.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The New York Times’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

