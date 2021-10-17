Cadian Capital Management LP Has $22.95 Million Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Cadian Capital Management LP reduced its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,870 shares during the period. Five9 comprises 1.0% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cadian Capital Management LP owned about 0.18% of Five9 worth $22,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 454.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in Five9 by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Five9 by 104.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN stock opened at $153.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.32 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.30.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Northland Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.77.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $104,406.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,582 shares of company stock worth $9,543,773 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.