Cadian Capital Management LP Invests $9.76 Million in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC)

Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,000. Cadian Capital Management LP owned 9.02% of NightDragon Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDAC. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $732,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAC opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $11.11.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

