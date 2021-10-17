Cadian Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cadian Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,646 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.9% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $87,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,827.36 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,508.48 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,797.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,542.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

