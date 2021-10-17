Cadian Capital Management LP Purchases 80,613 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,504,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 80,613 shares during the quarter. Zendesk accounts for 9.6% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cadian Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.25% of Zendesk worth $217,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 86.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 34.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $5,283,866.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 840,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,219,247.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $376,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,599.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,595 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,642 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.

ZEN stock opened at $124.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.70. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.28 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of -66.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

