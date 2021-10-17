Cadian Capital Management LP Takes Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 788,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,806,000. Genius Sports makes up approximately 0.7% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cadian Capital Management LP owned 0.40% of Genius Sports at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,891,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,241,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,154,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,391,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

NYSE GENI opened at $18.34 on Friday. Genius Sports Limited has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.75 million. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GENI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Genius Sports Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.