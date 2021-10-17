CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Short Interest Up 34.7% in September

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 693,100 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the September 15th total of 514,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CAI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.89. 168,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,338. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58. CAI International has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $56.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Get CAI International alerts:

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.93 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. Equities research analysts predict that CAI International will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAI. Zacks Investment Research cut CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CAI International by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CAI International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,515,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CAI International by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CAI International by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.