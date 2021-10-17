Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 104,028 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,028 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.11% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $12,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,198,000 after buying an additional 216,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,541,000 after purchasing an additional 87,918 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average of $51.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

