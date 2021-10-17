Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 114,183 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 114,183 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Corning were worth $12,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Corning in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

