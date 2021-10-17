Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 54,940 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3,512.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,504 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,940 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $16,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 84.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Autodesk by 600.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.50.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $291.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $233.32 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

