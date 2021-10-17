Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 448.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,246 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.05% of Cerner worth $12,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cerner by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,844,000 after acquiring an additional 260,136 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Cerner by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 47,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 31,412 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in Cerner by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 239,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after acquiring an additional 172,382 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,830,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 224.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 97,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 67,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $67.96 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Cerner’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

