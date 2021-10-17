Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 114,489 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 976.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 114,489 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.08% of Logitech International worth $15,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter worth $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Logitech International by 114.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $87.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.70 and its 200 day moving average is $110.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.81. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $75.12 and a 1 year high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.9481 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Logitech International’s payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOGI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

