Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 134,934 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 550.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,934 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $13,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,193 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 96.2% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,059,000 after purchasing an additional 965,704 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $68,535,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $25,239,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 23.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,313,000 after purchasing an additional 214,598 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.22.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.41. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $95.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.