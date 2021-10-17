Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 24,499 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 137.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,499 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,241,000 after acquiring an additional 78,725 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,006,000 after acquiring an additional 110,944 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $292.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.53 and its 200 day moving average is $283.78. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.67.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

