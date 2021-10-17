Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 89,116 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 475.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 89,116 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $15,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $11,824,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 137.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 35.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,791 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $153.27 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.65 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.84 and a 200 day moving average of $149.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.71.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

