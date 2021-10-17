Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 96,171 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,171 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 244,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,799,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,398,000 after acquiring an additional 139,084 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,487,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,367,000 after acquiring an additional 110,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $65.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average of $54.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $65.69.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

